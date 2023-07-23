Telangana Congress Stages Protest Against BJP Govt Over Manipur Crisis

Hyderabad: Criticising the BJP-led Central government for its alleged failure in controlling the Manipur violence, the members of Telangana Congress staged a protest in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Scores of Congress workers wearing black ribbons and carrying anti-BJP placards took part in the demonstration. Secunderabad DCC president M Anil Kumar Yadav led the protest. He also burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

Anil Kumar Yadav demanded the resignation of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and imposition of President’s rule in violence-hit northeastern state. He said the Centra has allegedly failed in restoring law and order in Manipur.

“Heartbroken and appalled by the horrific incidents in Manipur, where girls were subjected to such a deplorable act. Justice must be served!,” the Congress leader said.

The Manipur police have so far arrested six people including a juvenile after a horrific video of assault of two women surfaced on social media. The victims were alleged to have been sexually assaulted before they were let off by the mob. The ethnic violence which broke out in the state on May 3 has claimed more than 160 lives and left dozens injured.

