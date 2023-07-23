Medchal: Software Engineer Dies in Road Accident

Hyderabad: A software engineer died in a tragic road accident after his bike skidded off and he fell down under Ghatkesar police station limits in Medchal district. He

The deceased has been identified as a 28-year-old Suraj and he was a resident of Maruthi Nagar in Shiva Reddy Guda. The accident took place on Saturday night when Suraj was returning home. He went to Balaji Nagar to return his friend’s car and was riding his bike while returning home. Suraj was reportedly speeding when he lost control of his bike and it skidded off the road. He fell down and suffered head injuries, which proved to be fatal.

After receiving a call from the locals, the police reached the site of the accident and later alerted his family members about the fatal mishap. They shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.

