NSG inspects blast site in Shimla

Shimla, July 23 (IANS) A team of National Security Guard (NSG) on Sunday inspected the eatery on the famous Mall Road in the Himachal Pradesh capital where a blast reportedly due to gas leak that led to one death and 12 injuries took place last week.

On July 18, an explosion occurred at the eatery located in Middle Bazar. The explosion shattered windows and structures.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted for the investigation.

Moreover, a forensic team of the state FSL also visited the spot.

Keeping in view of the sensitivity of the case and to ensure a thorough and expeditious investigation, the Director General of Police has requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to depute the Post Blast Investigation (PBI) Team of the NSG to visit the place of the incident to unearth the cause of blast, an official statement said.

Accordingly, the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team comprising 14 individuals and two senior officials inspected the spot and collected evidence from the scene of the incident.

They also examined the evidence collected by the SIT. The team of NBDC also met and interacted with the injured in the hospital.

They also discussed this case with Rajesh Kumar of the State Forensic Science Laboratory, who had inspected the spot on the day of the blast.

The NBDC is the apex national agency for PBI and works under the NSG.

