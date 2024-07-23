AP High Court grants interim relief to YSRCP leaders

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday heard the anticipatory bail petitions moved by the YSRCP leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLCs Lella Appireddy, Talasila Raghuram, former MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, former minister Jogi Ramesh, former MP Nandigam Suresh and YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash and told the police that no arrests should be until 5 days after the notices are given.

Andhra Pradesh government's Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told the court that Sajjala and Alla Ramakrishna were not registered as accused in the case. He said the possibility of arrest would arise if the police decide to charge them as accused in the case. The court directed the police to serve notices to the duo if they are including their names as accused persons in the case.

The high court posted the matter for hearing on the anticipatory bail petitions of other YSRCP leaders Lella Appireddy, Talasila Raghuram, Nandigam Suresh and Devineni Avinash to August 2 while the hearing on Jogi Ramesh’s plea would be heard on August 14. Meanwhile, the police have been asked not to take any action against these leaders.

