AP Government Introduces Water Bell System in Schools to Combat Heatwave

In light of the scorching summer temperatures, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to implement the Water Bell system in all schools. This initiative ensures that students drink water at regular intervals, preventing dehydration and heat-related illnesses. Schools have been directed to make fresh drinking water available at all times, emphasizing the importance of hydration, especially during extreme weather conditions.

Apart from safeguarding students, the government has also taken steps to protect workers from the intense heatwave. Laborers under the employment guarantee scheme are required to complete their work between 6 AM and 11 AM, while municipal workers have been instructed not to work between 12 PM and 4 PM when temperatures peak. These measures aim to prevent heat strokes and other health hazards among workers.

To further address the ongoing water crisis in municipalities, the government has allocated ₹39 crore to improve water supply systems and ensure uninterrupted access to drinking water. Authorities have been instructed to take immediate action to resolve water shortages and prevent any disruptions in daily life.