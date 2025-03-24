Central Government Rolls Out 24% Salary Hike for MPs

The Central government on Monday (March 24) issued a notification enhancing the salary, daily allowance, pension, and additional pension of Members of Parliament (MPs) and Ex-Members of Parliament, effective from April 1, 2023.

While the monthly salary has been increased by 24%, from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.24 lakh, the daily allowance has been hiked by 25%, from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

With a 24% hike, the monthly pension has been revised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000, while the additional pension per year of service has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

The Union government has notified the salary hike in line with inflationary adjustments. This development comes just days after the Karnataka government increased the salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers, and MLAs by 100%.

The notification, issued by Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary (Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs), stated: "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 3 and sub-section (1A) of section 8A of the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 (30 of 1954), the Central Government hereby notifies the increase in the salary, daily allowance, pension, and additional pension of Members and Ex-Members of Parliament on the basis of cost inflation specified under clause (v) of the Explanation to section 48 of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), with effect from 1st April 2023.”