AP CM YS Jagan To Visit Delhi Today

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on Wednesday for a trip to the national capital.

The Chief Minister will leave his Tadepalli residence at around 2 pm and reach Gannavaram Airport. He will reach Delhi at 5 pm.

YS Jagan attended Second G20 Infrastructure Working Group Meeting and interacted with delegates at Radisson Blu resorts in Vishakapatnam here on Tuesday also participated in the Gala Dinner at Radisson Blu resorts for the delegates of the G20 Summit.

