AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the INDGAP verification programme, a certification scheme that enables farmers to export their produce with quality standards.

INDGAP is launched in collaboration with the Quality Council of India (QCI), the verification programme furthers the prospects of farmers' crop yield in more than 100 hundred countries, including Europe and the United States of America (USA). In the coming days, the INDGAP certification standards will be aligned with the global GAP certification standards, a state government release stated.

What is INDGAP Certification for farmers

QCI has developed INDGAP certification with the objective of promoting good agricultural practices in India, keeping the requirements of domestic and international markets in mind.

This certification is done under five categories for fruits, vegetables, composite crops, tea, green coffee and spices.

Individual farmers as well as farmers groups can procure this certification, which is provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Organic Products Certification Authority (APSOPCA).

Other countries recognise the GAP certification given to farmers in our country as INDGAP certification.

AP has launched an FAO – TCP programme titled Sustainable Agri-Food Systems to implement INDGAP.

