RAJAHMUNDRY: Andhra Pradesh has set an example in India where the tax tools developed by the State are ensuring that there are no influences or mistakes in the imposition of taxes and managed to reduce taxes on several local products through the Goods and Service Tax Council, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath.

The Finance Minister said that AP is the only state which has brought suitable reforms and relaxations for traders through GST Council on local products. Speaking at the Trade advisory committee meeting held at the Rajamahendravaram Corporation office on Thursday, he said that AP is at the forefront of solving the technical problems related to taxes. The aim of the government is to have good relations between the department and the dealer. He said that AP had succeeded in waiving taxes, ushering reforms while reducing and correcting taxes on several products such as mangoes, mango pulp, and other items.

He also said that they had received petitions for excluding tamarind from GST from Chittoor and Anantapur districts. The Finance Minister observed that even the British government had introduced a law that mandated that no Tamarind tree should be felled without the permission of the district collector, considering the crucial nature of this ingredient in cooking food. Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna, Commercial Taxes Department Commissioner Girija Shankar, MP Vanga Geetha, and several MLAs participated in the meeting.

