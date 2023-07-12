AP Cabinet Approves July Welfare Calendar, Filling Up of Vacancies in Medical Colleges

Amaravati: The State Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday, took key decisions benefiting several sections of society.

In a major decision relating to assigned lands and low-lying lands, the State Cabinet has decided to confer full rights to all original assigned land owners who have enjoyed the lands for twenty years. In case of death of original beneficiaries, their legal heirs would get the full rights. This will benefit 66,111 persons who are in control of 63,191. 84 acres of assigned lands.

The State Cabinet, at its three-and-a-half-hour meeting, has ratified the investment proposals approved by the State Investment Promotion Board.

The Cabinet also approved the welfare calendar for July and decided to do Bhoomi Puja on July 24 for the construction of 47,000 houses for the poor in 1366 acres of R-5 zone in the CRDA region with an expenditure of Rs.5000 crore.

As per the welfare calendar, the Government will release funds for Jagananna Thodu on July 18, Nethanna Nestam on July 22 and Sunna Vaddi on July 26 and Videshi Vidya Deevena on July 28.

Besides permitting construction of burial grounds for SCs in 1966 revenue villages, the Cabinet also decided to remove Inam lands from the prohibited list of Section 22-A benefitting 1,13,000 beneficiaries and also waive loans given to the dalits to purchase 16,213 acres of land under Land Purchase Scheme before bifurcation of the State. They will now enjoy full rights on those lands.

The Cabinet has also decided to fill vacancies in the new and old medical colleges and hospitals. As per the green signal given by the Cabinet, 706 posts in the new medical colleges and teaching hospitals, 247 posts in Kurnool Cancer hospital, 94 CTBC posts in the 11 existing medical colleges will be filled up. It also gave nod to fill up 128 teaching and 68 non-teaching vacancies in polytechnic colleges and two senior posts in AP Maritime Board.

While enhancing the retirement age of professors working in educational institutions like JNTU from 62 to 65 to overcome the scarcity and of Endowment Department staff from 60 to 62, the Cabinet also gave approval for all temple Arachakas to continue in the profession as long as they can work without retirement.

Regarding the cases filed against those involved in Visakhapatnam land scam, the Cabinet has decided to order a fresh probe with regard to 18 registered cases while accepting the reports in 43 cases.

The Cabinet has also decided to fill 11 vacancies in the newly created Tadepalligudem revenue division and 13 Deputy Collector posts elsewhere in the State.

The Cabinet has also ratified the MoU signed with the US educational agency ETS for training students of 3 to 10 classes for TOEFL certification and for extension of the scheme to Intermediate students.

Besides permitting the AP Maritime Board to raise necessary loans to build the ports, the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs. 454 crore towards Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to 10,231 Project Affected Families (PAFs) and Project Displaced Families in 22 villages under phase 2 and 3 of Gandikota Reservoir Project.

When the Jagananna Suraksha came up for discussion in the meeting, the Chief Minister said it is giving wonderful results, with necessary certificates being issued to the people at the Secretariats in villages.



Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Govt Constitutes 12th PRC