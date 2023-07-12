Andhra Pradesh Govt Constitutes 12th PRC

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State government has issued orders constituting the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) on Wednesday. Former special chief secretary Dr Manmohan Singh has been appointed as its Chairman.

The PRC Chairman has been directed to submit its report within a year. Last month, the state cabinet meeting chaired by Jagan Mohan Reddy had given its nod for setting up of the 12th pay revision commission (PRC).

