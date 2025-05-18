Anil Kumar Yadav slams red book rule and Rs. 1,000 crore mining scam

Former Minister and YSRCP PAC Member Anil Kumar Yadav strongly criticized the Andhra Pradesh coalition government, calling it a regime driven creating fear and vendetta under the so-called “Red Book Constitution.”

Speaking at the YSRCP district office here on Sunday, he said that in one year, there has been no welfare or development—only revenge politics, illegal arrests, and fabricated cases on officials who served in the previous government.

He noted that even top-ranking officers, including former DGP-level and IAS officers like Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy, are being targeted without evidence. “Bureaucrats now fear working in AP. Is this the Red Book governance people voted for?” he asked.

Anil exposed a massive mining scam involving Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. He stated that mining continues illegally even in expired lease areas, violating Supreme Court guidelines. Out of 180 mines in the district, only 25–30 are active, many under pressure from the mining mafia.

He said over 10,000 workers lost jobs as genuine operators were forced to shut down. Those who refused to join the mafia are being harassed. Just seven of these illegally operated mines are generating nearly Rs. 250 crore annually, with total illegal profits crossing Rs. 1,000 crore over the past four years.

Vemireddy’s firm is monopolizing quartz exports, sidelining over 260 legitimate exporters. Even individuals with crores in fines are allowed to operate freely. Anil warned that if this continues, ED intervention is inevitable and added that one man’s greed, backed by government silence, is costing Andhra Pradesh its revenue, jobs, and rule of law.