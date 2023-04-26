AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State government has declared the school summer holidays Calendar for 2023. Schools will ve closed from May 1st and reopened on June 12, 2023. (01-05-2023 to 11-06-2023) .

Orders to this effect were issued by the Commissioner of School Education, S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday. The last working day of the school academic year 2023-24 is April 30th. The reopening day for all schools- both government and private schols is June 12th (Monday).

Meanwhile, the AP Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the first and second-year Intermediate results 2023 on Wednesday, April 26.

