AP Inter Results 2023 to be Announced at THIS Time Tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the first and second year Intermediate results 2023 on Wednesday, April 26. This is the first time the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is declaring the results of both first and second year Intermediate exams together.

Sources said the Intermediate board will release the Inter results at 5 pm tomorrow. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will declare the results in a press conference in Vijayawada. Those candidates who appeared for the Intermediate exams can check their results by accessing the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

The students will be able to check their results by logging into the student portal and inputting the required information like their roll number and date of birth.

Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the AP Inter exams 2023 of which 4.84 lakh students took the 1st year Inter exam while 5.19 lakh students wrote the 2nd year exam. The Intermediate exams were held from March 15 to April 4 at 1,489 exam centres across the state.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year results 2023:

Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in or results.bie.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant exam result link

Wait for new login page to open

Enter required login details and hit Submit button

Check and download the exam result

Take a printout of the result for future reference

