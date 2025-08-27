Andhra Pradesh Rains: August 28 School Holiday Likely in Many Districts?

Andhra Pradesh continues to face heavy monsoon showers, especially in the north coastal and adjoining regions. A low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified rainfall across the state, prompting authorities to issue weather alerts in districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

On Tuesday, August 26, schools in several districts were shut as a precautionary measure due to flooding and waterlogging. The following day, August 27, was already a scheduled holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Now attention has turned to Thursday, August 28, with parents and students anxious to know whether classes will remain suspended.

So far, no blanket announcement has been made for the entire state. District collectors are expected to assess the ground situation before making final calls on school holidays. Decisions are likely to be communicated late in the evening or early on the morning of August 28, depending on how the rains progress.

Ganesh Chaturthi preparations have already been disrupted in many parts of coastal Andhra, with waterlogging affecting markets, pandals and traffic movement. Meanwhile, officials have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially during afternoon and evening hours when thunderstorms are most likely.

For now, families across Andhra Pradesh are advised to remain alert to district-level advisories. The situation remains fluid, and while some areas may get another day’s holiday on August 28, others could see schools functioning as usual if conditions improve.