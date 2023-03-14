Andhra Pradesh Govt to Start Functioning from Visakhapatnam in July: CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government will start working from the executive capital Visakhapatnam from July 1.

The chief minister chaired the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday in which 45 agenda items were discussed. The Cabinet approved 15 Bills which will be introduced in the Assembly. The Cabinet has also given its nod for the 2023-27 Industrial policy.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram chaired the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. The BAC has decided to hold assembly meetings till March 24. The budget session of the state Assembly will be held for 9 days. It was also decided that the Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will table the Budget for financial year 2023- 24 in the Assembly on March 16.

