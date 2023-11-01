Andhra Governor, CM YS Jagan Give Away Dr YSR Awards

Vijayawada: Dr. YSR Lifetime Achievement and Dr. YSR Achievement Awards-2023 were presented to 27 individuals and institutions for their invaluable contribution to the fields of agriculture, arts and culture, Telugu language and literature, sports, medical and health, media and social service.

The presentation of the awards for the third consecutive year has coincided with the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day.

Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave away the awards at a colourful function here on Wednesday. Dr YSR's wife YS Vijayamma also attended the programme as a guest.

Congratulating the awardees, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Government has been following the tradition of felicitating the personalities and institutions by presenting the Dr YSR Awards for their contribution in enriching and influencing the society in multiple ways.

He said the awards were instituted in memory of his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy who was an embodiment of Telugu culture, pride and courage and who worked for the uplift of the poor and the villages.

“Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy had changed the course of the State history in agriculture, education, medical and health and housing sectors,” he said, adding it is a matter of pride that several great persons who have carved a niche for themselves and enriched the society in their respective fields have won the awards.

The recipients have dedicated their lives for the development of agriculture, handlooms, folklore, drama, rationalism, service and other sectors, he observed.

Describing the awardees as our national wealth, the Chief Minister said that social justice has been rendered in the selection of the recipients and wished them well.

In his address, Governor Abdul Nazeer said that Dr YSR won the hearts of Telugu people across the world through implementation of various welfare schemes and alleviating the lives of the BPL people.

In his opening remarks, GVD Krishna Mohan, Advisor to Government (Communications), said the selection of the awardees was done purely on merit and thanked the Chief Minister for giving full liberty to the screening committee in the selection process.

While a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr. YSR, a memento, and a citation was presented to each of the recipients of Dr. YSR Lifetime Achievement Award, the recipients of Dr. YSR Achievement Award was presented a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento, and a commendation letter.

List of YSR Lifetime Achievement and Achievement Awards 2023 recipients:

Agriculture:

1) Pangi Vineetha - (Achievement Award)

2) Y.V. Malla Reddy - Anantapur

Art and Culture:

1) Yadla Gopala Rao - Stage Artist - Srikakulam

2) Talisetty Mohan - Kalamkari - Tirupati

3) Kota Sachidananda Sastry - Harikatha - Bapatla

4) Kona Sanyasi – Tappeta Gullu – Srikakulam district

5) Uppada Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society – Kakinada

6) S.V.Rama Rao – Painter – Krishna

7) Bala Saraswathi – Playback Singer – Nellore

8) Tallavajhula Shivaji – Painter, Writer and Journalist – Prakasam

9) Chingicherla Krishna Reddy – Folk Arts – Anantapur

10) Kalimsahebi Mahboob - Sheikh Mahboob Subani couple - Nadaswaram - Prakasam

Telugu Language - Literature:

1) Prof. Betavolu Ramabrahmam - West Godavari

2) Khadeer Babu - Nellore - (Achievement Award)

3) Mahejabeen - Nellore (Achievement Award)

4) Namini Subramaniam Naidu - Chittoor

5) Attada Appalanaidu - Srikakulam

Sports:

1) Pullela Gopichand - Guntur

2) Karnam Malleswari - Srikakulam

Medicine:

1) Indla Rama Subba Reddy – Psychiatry – NTR district

2) EC Vinay Kumar Reddy – ENT – Cochlear Implants – YSR district

Media:

1) Govindaraju Chakradhar – Krishna

2) HRK – Kurnool

Social Service:

1) Bezawada Wilson – NTR

2) Shyam Mohan – Ambedkar Konaseema – (Achievement)

3) Nirmala Hriday Bhavan – NTR

4) G. Samaram - NTR

