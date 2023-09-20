Anantapur Cricketer Veera Reddy Receives Calls from Two Major IPL Teams

Anantapur cricketer KH Veera Reddy, who has been cynosure of all eyes in Andhra Premier League (APl), has received a call from not one but two Indian Premier League (IPL) teams – Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2008 winner Rajasthan Royals is conducting IPL trials in Nagpur on Sep 22-23. The RR team has asked Veera to attend these trials. If Veera gets selected in the trials, he would become the first IPL cricketer from his native district.

The young cricketer Veera is a left-handed opener. Recently, Veera was the emerging player of the tournament at the Andhra Premier League.

