Amaravati - A Recipe for Disaster! Here is why YS Jagan is Right!?

A project as massive and potentially destructive as the Amaravati greenfield metropolis is beyond the understanding of any rational and sensible person. Without addressing the severe consequences that this could have for the environment, the people, and the landscape, are we really going to go forward? Isn't it time for us to raise our voices and challenge this project's ethical, environmental, and economic aspects? Below are the points that explain why Amaravati is a disaster recipe and why former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is right in choosing Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

1. The Price: Both Environmental and Financial

To what extent are we willing to go in order to shape nature to suit our vision? It is not only dangerous but also foolish to build reservoirs and drains to divert water in an area already vulnerable to excessive rainfall and cyclones. Flooding and submergence is a genuine concern. Is there even scientific evidence to support our claims that this can be done safely? Or are we rushing toward a day when we won't be able to control the disasters we've caused? This is an invitation to future disasters, not progress.

2. The 'Free' Land Myth

When 1000 crores have already been set aside for farmer compensation and the project also includes giving them a share in the improved land, how can anyone say that the land was obtained "for free"? If they get paid and have stakes in the progress going forward, where is the sacrifice? The actual cost goes beyond this financial exchange and includes the irreversible damage to the social and ecological fabric, the displacement of people from their ancestral lands, and the loss of livelihoods. Saying something is "free" ignores the cost to humankind and the environment, which money cannot really solve.

3. Ignoring Sustainable Substitutes

Rather than pushing this potentially disastrous project forward unthinkingly, why don't we look into sustainable alternatives? A business model similar to cooperative farming might offer a profitable and ecologically sound alternative that preserves the land and helps the surrounding communities. When there are viable alternatives that balance environmental preservation and economic growth, why ignore them in favour of an unrealistic urban sprawl?

4. An Uncertain Vision of Progress

The promotion of destruction under the cover of progress is what's really going on. It is not visionary; instead, it is shortsighted to build a massive city at the expense of the environment, displace entire villages, and ignore the obvious ecological threats. This is a disaster recipe. The Amaravati project destabilizes rather than elevates. Given the apparent dangers and severe repercussions, can we really afford to endorse such an inadequate vision?

5. A Request for Accountability and Reflection

Chandrababu, you still have time to rethink this. Is this really the kind of future we want to create? This is a question we must consider. A future in which communities are destroyed, land is sacrificed, and the long-term effects are disregarded? Before it's too late, it's time to adopt considerate, sustainable alternatives. Let's speak up in favour of responsible development a future where people, the environment, and sustained prosperity are valued.