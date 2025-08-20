Amaravati Floods: Narayana Accepts Flooding in Capital Region, Blames Bridge Works

Even as visuals from Amaravati reveal a grim picture after incessant rainfall lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh over the past few days, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana once again tried to downplay concerns over flooding in the capital city.

Yet his actions told a different story, as the Minister, accompanied by Amaravati Development Corporation CMD Lakshmi Parthasarathi, inspected the flood-hit areas around 1 am on Wednesday and issued strict orders to clear water stagnation in the Kondaveeti Vagu.

While YSRCP leaders have repeatedly highlighted Amaravati’s vulnerability to floods, the TDP-led NDA government has consistently refused to acknowledge that the capital region witnessed heavy water-logging after the torrential rains of recent days.

Addressing the media, Narayana attributed water stagnation in Kondaveeti Vagu to soil left uncleared during the construction of a bridge on the Vijayawada West Bypass (E-11 road) by National Highways authorities. He clarified that the obstruction disrupted the flow of floodwater, leading to stagnation in nearby fields and affecting only two villages, while rainwater in other areas drained within hours.

The TDP government quickly moved into damage control, deploying excavators to remove the obstructing soil and carry out minor adjustments to the national highway to restore smooth water flow.

However, ground reports suggest that large parts of Amaravati remain submerged following the downpour.

Narayana’s overnight visit comes even as media outlets sympathetic to the TDP government face accusations of glossing over the reality of flooding in the capital city.

Though the Minister offered a technical explanation for the inundation, political observers and citizens note that he has, in effect, admitted the capital region suffered severe flooding due to the rains.