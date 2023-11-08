YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara yatra grows from strength to strength

Vinukonda, Palnadu district, Nov 7: The tenth day of the YSRCP's ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ bus yatra was held today in the Vinukonda assembly constituency in Palnadu district and received a tremendous response from the public. Thousands of people thronged to participate in the bus yatra, making it a resounding success and sending a powerful message of social empowerment among the masses.

YSRCP Regional Coordinator V. Vijayasai Reddy, Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Merugu Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajini, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevaraya, MLCs Pothula Sunitha, Kumba Ravi Babu, Yesu Ratnam, and others participated in the bus yatra. Another star addition to the bus yatra today was AP Electronic Media Advisor Mohammad Ali who commended CM Jagan for keeping individuals from BC, SC, ST, and Minorities in high regard and giving them an equal footing as other prominent leaders of the party.

Addressing the large gathering, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna emphasized that, despite the expressions of concern for the betterment of the poor by many dignitaries in the country, it was only CM Jagan who had taken substantial steps for the upliftment of the marginalized. This by introducing numerous welfare schemes specially designed to improve the lives of the underprivileged. He emphasized how CM Jagan strongly advocates for Dalit rights, which is why a 125-foot Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue has been erected in Vijayawada. The minister also highlighted how TDP Chief Naidu insulted Dalits many times in the past, and was today trying to garner their sympathy. The Minister reminded the public how Naidu wanted Amaravati exclusively for his capitalist friends, which is why he had raised concerns and said that if SCs and STs reside in Amaravati, it could potentially lead to social inequality.

Elaborating further on the role played by Jagan Government towards empowering the poor, Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu stated that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy played a pivotal role in providing them with opportunities in his administration. Acknowledging the legacy of the late chief minister YSR, who initiated several welfare programs, including fee reimbursement, farmer loan waivers, loans for DWCRA Women, and the Aarogyasri scheme, Brahmanaidu noted that CM Jagan, inspired by this legacy, introduced his own set of schemes known as Navaratnalu, as part of his commitment to the people and went on to fulfill 99% of them.

The MLA further spoke about several initiatives taken by YSRCP government to address long-standing issues in the Vinukonda constituency, including finding a permanent solution to Vinukonda's drinking water problem, the construction of the Ramalingeswara Swamy temple, and the establishment of a 100-bed hospital. Additionally, an area hospital in Vinukonda has received a sanctioned budget of Rs 100 crores, and a cold storage facility has been established in Eepur.

The MLA challenged TDP district president Anjaneyulu, who claims to have executed several development programs, stating, "I challenge him to prove any work that he has done similar to mine. If he can prove it, I will withdraw from the poll battle."

Praising CM Jagan as one of India's notable leaders who honour their commitments, MP Krishna Devarayulu said CM Jagan pledged to swiftly complete the Varikipudishala project, assuring the resolution of water issues in Palnadu. The MP affirmed that household tap connections and the Narasaraopet-Guntur bypass too would be completed soon. Furthermore, the MP highlighted the ongoing construction of a railway bridge in Vinukonda.

Later, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini added, ‘CM Jagan believes that empowerment is achievable only when we make progress economically, socially, and politically. Investing in human capital is at the heart of the YSRCP Government.’ She stated that many positions are now being allocated to individuals from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, from ward members to Rajya Sabha MPs and it is people from these very communities who would all unite in 2024 and give a befitting lesson to Chandrababu Naidu by ensuring an end to his political career.

