Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case: SIT summons former excise minister Narayana Swamy

Vijayawada, July 20 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam during YSR Congress Party rule in Andhra Pradesh has summoned former excise minister K. Narayana Swamy.

He has been issued notice under section 179 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), directing him to appear before SIT at its office here at 10 a.m. on Monday (July 21).

The SIT conveyed to the former minister that since he appears to be acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case, his presence in person is very much necessary for the investigation and ascertaining certain information in connection with the case.

A case was registered last year at the CID Police Station in Mangalagiri.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) initially conducted an investigation following a complaint by an official of the Excise Department. Later, the TDP-led NDA government constituted SIT, headed by NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu to probe the case.

The SIT reportedly found large-scale irregularities and fund misappropriation in the liquor policy implemented during 2019-24.

Investigators reportedly uncovered a kickback network involving nearly Rs 3,500 crore siphoned off over five years.

There are allegations that the YSR Congress Party leaders encouraged a new liquor policy, floated new brands, and received kickbacks from the distillery companies, causing huge losses to the government.

YSR Congress Party MP P. V. Midhun Reddy was arrested on Saturday by the SIT after questioning him for nearly seven hours at the SIT office here.

Midhun Reddy, who is a member of the Lok Sabha from Rajampet constituency, is also the YSRCP floor leader in Lok Sabha. He is accused number four in the case, registered last year after the TDP-led NDA came to power in the state.

His arrest came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had also dismissed his petition.

The MP allegedly played a key role in the excise policy and diverting kickbacks to shell companies.

Midhun Reddy’s arrest came hours after the SIT filed a preliminary charge sheet in the case. The SIT officials filed a 300-page charge sheet in the ACB court along with forensic lab reports.

The court was informed that Rs 62 crore has been seized in the case so far. The SIT also examined 268 witnesses in the case.

The SIT also informed the court that the investigation in the case is at a crucial stage and that it will file another charge sheet in 20 days.

