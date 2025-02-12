Andhra Pradesh artists captivate visitors attention at Surajkund Mela

Faridabad, Feb 12 (IANS) At the renowned Surajkund Mela in Haryana's Faridabad, a group of artists from Andhra Pradesh has become the talk of the town, drawing crowds with their mesmerising leather art. These talented artisans craft intricate paintings on leather, with pieces ranging in price from Rs 600 to Rs 2 lakh, showcasing an age-old tradition that has earned them numerous National Awards.

Talking to IANS, Shinde Shri Ram Bhai, a veteran of this craft, shared insights into the process, saying, "This is not just art, it’s a tradition passed down through generations. We make everything by hand—lamp shades, wall hangings, and paintings—all rooted in a rich cultural heritage. Each piece takes time and dedication: small works might take a day, while larger paintings could take two to three months. A lampshade might cost Rs 600, but intricate paintings can go up to Rs 2 lakh. This is a labour of love, honed over years."

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, now in its 38th edition, is a cultural extravaganza that continues to capture the imagination of visitors from across the globe. With more than 1,000 stalls, this fair is a treasure trove of India’s diverse handicrafts, textiles, and artwork, offering a stunning glimpse into the country’s artistic traditions. The Mela also features live performances of traditional dances and music, bringing the vibrant cultures of India to life.

Celebrating India’s culinary diversity, the food court at the fair serves authentic regional delicacies, providing visitors with a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds. Surajkund Mela, often hailed as the world’s largest craft fair, is a testament to the country’s commitment to preserving its rich artistic heritage.

Running until February 23, the Mela is a global platform for over 648 artisans from 42 countries, with Odisha and Madhya Pradesh taking centre stage as the theme states this year.

Since its inception in 1987, the fair has played a pivotal role in empowering artisans, promoting women entrepreneurs, and supporting initiatives like 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' It has become a launching pad for small and medium businesses, providing them with exposure and opportunities to thrive.

