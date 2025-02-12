Janhvi Kapoor asks Khushi to keep her shorts back in cupboard

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Khushi Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram and dropped a stunning selfie in a black crop top and blue denim shorts. However, the shorts belong to her big sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Posting the snap, 'The Archies' actress wrote, "Home...@janhvikapoor sorry I wore ur shorts I will keep them back."

Janhvi Kapoor reacted to the post by saying, "Pls put shorts back in my cupboard".

Khushi Kapoor further shared some sneak peeks from her relaxing time at home with her furry friends.

Before this, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media and expressed her pride and love for her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. The diva penned an appreciation post for her, admiring her dedication to her craft and the effort she has put into her debut role.

The "Mili' actress wrote, “My Khushu is bringing romcoms! So proud of you, Khushu, for keeping your head down, working hard, and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength, and kindness. #Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy, and a little bit of [emotion]... but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my Khushu cry!!!!!!!"

She also humorously asked Khushi Kapoor to wear a t-shirt with her face on it. Janhvi Kapoor shared, "PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases.”

Janhvi Kapoor posted a couple of stills where the Kapoor sisters can be seen sharing a warm hug. The 'Ulajh' actress wore a black crop top with “Loveyapa” written on it, which also featured a childhood photo of Janhvi and Khushi. On another hand, Khushi Kapoor looked beautiful in an off-shoulder red dress.

Made under the direction of Advait Chandan, "Loveyapa" reached the cinema halls on February 7. The romantic entertainer marked the big-screen debut of both, Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The primary cast of the film also includes Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, among others.

