Ananya Panday ‘can’t stop singing’ ‘Nazara’ featuring bestie Shanaya Kapoor

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) After the song “Nazara” from “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” dropped last week, debutante Shanaya Kapoor’s best friend and actress Ananya Panday revealed that she cannot stop singing it.

Shanaya took to Instagram, where she shared a picture featuring her alongside actor Vikrant Massey. The debutante is seen wearing a blindfold while the actor is seen wearing dark black sunglasses.

“Pehli baar ishq hua jaise aankhon ko tera hi nasha jaise tera bas tera hi nazara piya. #Nazara song shoot #bts,” Shanaya wrote in the caption.

However, it was the comment section that caught the eye as Ananya commented about the track, which has been sung by Vishal Mishra.

Ananya wrote: “Can’t stop singing”

To which, Shanaya replied: “Anni love you (heart emoji) miss you.”

Directed by Santosh Singh, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' will see Shanaya paired opposite Vikrant Massey. The upcoming romantic comedy draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story, "The Eyes Have It." Backed by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

Scheduled for release on July 11, the film marks Mini Films' second collaboration with Vikrant Massey, following their previous partnership on the remake of “Forensic.”

On June 15, Shanaya shared a glimpse from the first day of workshop for ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’

Taking to social media, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the first day of her workshop, giving a sneak-peek into her journey as she steps into the world of cinema.

She wrote: “First day of workshop for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with the best best bestttttt @rachitsingh08.” In the clip, Kapoor is seen sitting on a couch with a mask on her face. Upon removing it, she screams with excitement.

Last week, the makers released the teaser from the upcoming film on social media.In less than a minute, it introduced the journey of a blind musician, played by Vikrant Massey, who crossed paths with a passionate theatre artiste, portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor. The teaser ended on a poignant note with Massey’s character expressing, “Love is blind.”

