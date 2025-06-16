Trump directs immigration officials to expand deportation campaign in major cities

Washington, June 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has instructed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to intensify deportation efforts against the "illegal aliens" in major American cities.

The move came after large-scale demonstrations recently broke out in Los Angeles and major cities against the US administration's immigration policies.

"Our Nation's ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest mass deportation operation of illegal aliens in history. Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from radical Democrat politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission and fulfilling our mandate to the American People," Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this Truth, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest mass deportation program in history," he said.

Trump stated that immigration officials must expand efforts to detain and deport "illegal aliens" in America's largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where, he claimed, millions reside.

"These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat power centre, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in elections, and grow the welfare state, robbing good paying jobs and benefits from hardworking American citizens. These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities -- And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them," the US President stated.

Trump accused Democrats of believing in "open borders, transgender for everybody, and men playing in women's Sports."

He asserted that that is the reason he wanted ICE, Border Patrol, and Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers of the country to focus on the "crime-ridden" and "deadly inner cities and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role."

Trump said that he directed his administration to carry out the deportation efforts to make the American cities, schools, and communities safe and free from "illegal alien crime."

"That's why I have directed my entire administration to put every resource possible behind this effort and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia. Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the remigration of Aliens to the places from where they came and preventing the admission of anyone who undermines the domestic tranquillity of the United States," said the US leader

Extending support to the immigration officials Trump said, "To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, get the job done!"

