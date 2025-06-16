SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to be Out soon: Expected date, Direct link and How to check!

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is about to declare the results for the General Duty (GD) Constable exam. Aspirants who took the computer-based test can download their results from the official website, ssc.gov.in, when the results are announced.

Reminding the Exam Dates

The SSC GD Constable exam was conducted from February 4, 2025, to February 25, 2025, and was administered in computer-based mode. Candidates can now eagerly look forward to the announcement of their results.

Steps to Check SSC GD Constable Result 2025

To check their results, candidates can simply follow these steps:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the Results Tab: Search for the results tab on the homepage.

3. Select the Exam Category: Select "Constable-GD" as the exam category.

4. Access the Result Link: Click on the link reading "SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025".

5. Save the Result PDF: Save the result PDF for future reference by downloading it.

Knowing the Result Format

The result PDF will include the roll numbers and cut-off marks of shortlisted candidates. Candidates can use this data to check their qualification status.

Next Steps After the Result

Applicants who pass the Computer Based Test (CBT) and are medically and physically fit will be summoned for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST). The PET will test the physical endurance of the candidate via a running event, while the PST will test their height and weight parameters.

Physical Efficiency Test Details

Male and female candidates will have to run different distances within a certain period to test their physical fitness. Candidates who pass the CBT and PET/PST will only be deemed qualified for the position of Constable.

Stay Tuned for Further Updates

It is recommended that candidates visit the official website from time to time to get the latest information regarding the result declaration and next selection process.

