AMMK Tiruchy district secretary joins AIADMK

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) In a major blow to TTV Dhinakaran and his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), the party's Tiruchi district secretary and senior leader, R. Manoharan joined the AIADMK on Sunday.

Manoharan joined the AIADMK in the presence of former Chief Minister and party general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

The development comes as the AMMK has been in discussions with the deposed AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) for an alliance in South Tamil Nadu at the behest of Thevar community leaders.

However, Manoharan's resignation has given a big boost to the AIADMK affecting the fortunes of the AMMK.

Just a day earlier, AMMK leader and close aide of Dhinakaran, M. Sekar also joined the AIADMK.

