New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, lauded the gangster action crime movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur', calling it a 'nice series' of films.

The 2012 movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is a two-part flick produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It is written by Anurag and Zeishan Quadri.

Boasting an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the lead roles.

Revolving around the coal mafia (Mafia Raj) of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families, the story spans 68 years from 1941 to 2009.

Manoj plays Sardar Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat as Shahid Khan, Nawazuddin as Faizal Khan, Richa as Nagma Khatoon, Pankaj as Sultan Qureshi, and Huma as Mohsina Hamid.

The flick also stars Piyush Mishra, Jameel Khan, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Vicky Kaushal in a cameo role.

In the episode 39 of the quiz-based reality show, Big B welcomed Pravin Gorasia from Madhapar, Gujarat, to the hot seat.

For Rs 1,000 question, he was asked: “Complete this dialogue from Gangs Of Wasseypur: Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabka badla lega re tera….”

The options given were -- Sardar, Shahid, Danish and Faizal. The correct answer was Faizal.

Talking about the same, Big B said: “In the last decade, this dialogue received iconic status and there are many memes on the internet based on this.”

“And 'Gangs of Wasseypur’ is a nice series of films,” added the actor.

Nawazuddin had won the “special jury award” for his performance in the movie at the National Film Awards 2013.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

