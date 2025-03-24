Amitabh Bachchan joins hands with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to save lives

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) In a bid to promote road safety and save lives, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has partnered with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The collaboration aims to raise awareness about road safety measures and encourage responsible driving practices across the country. This collaboration is part of the Ministry's ongoing Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan (Road Safety Campaign), with Bachchan urging the public to be more conscious and responsible on the roads. The campaign highlights the importance of adhering to traffic rules and the critical role of every individual in preventing road accidents.

Sharing his video on his Instagram handle, Big B wrote, “Together .. let’s make a difference and save lives! #TheValueofLife #MinistryofRoadTransportandHighways National Highways Authority of India - NHAI #SadakSurakshaAbhiyaan #ParvaahKarengeSurakshitRahenge.”

In the video, the 'Sholay' actor could be heard saying, “Every breath is a gift; it is precious. Life on the road should not be gambled with. Do not walk or drive in your sleep, do not drive under the influence of alcohol, and do not speed on dangerous paths.

In January of this year, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari launched the 'Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan 2025' in Mumbai. During the "Suraksha Reloaded" event organized by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gadkari, along with all the attendees, took a pledge for road safety, emphasizing the collective responsibility to foster sensitivity and empathy, particularly among the youth. The minister also engaged with school students from 9th to 12th grade, educating them about the significance of road safety and its vital role in creating a safer tomorrow.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was most recently seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer “Vettaiyan.” He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of “The Intern” alongside Deepika Padukone. He also has Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2" lined up in his upcoming projects.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.