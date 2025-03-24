Bihar Assembly clash: Samrat Choudhary dares Tejashwi to acknowledge Lalu's RSS visit

Patna, March 24 (IANS) The political battle in the Bihar Assembly escalated on Monday during the discussion on the Viniyog Vidheyak (Appropriation Bill), with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary taking a sharp dig at Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav daring him to acknowledge Lalu Prasad's visit to RSS headquarters.

In a provocative statement, Choudhary suggested that Tejashwi Yadav visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, claiming it could improve his political fortunes.

"My brother (Tejashwi Yadav) questioned me about visiting the RSS headquarters. I want to remind him that his father, Lalu Prasad, also went there to receive a letter when he was about to become Chief Minister for the first time. I challenge him to clarify this," Choudhary said.

He further remarked, "If you go to the RSS headquarters, your luck will shine too. There is a 'Yadav House' inside the premises. The RSS and Jan Sangh were strengthened in Bihar by people from your caste. Even Nand Kishore Yadav, the current Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, is one of them."

Choudhary also revealed his past association with Lalu Prasad, stating that while he was once aligned with him, their ideologies never matched.

Responding to opposition criticism of Bihar's law and order situation, Choudhary assured the Assembly that criminals would face strict action.

Choudhary's remarks came in response to Tejashwi Yadav's accusations of government incompetence and his attacks on the Deputy Chief Minister during the session.

Tejashwi Yadav accused Nitish Kumar and Samrat Choudhary of failing to address key issues such as unemployment, crime, and corruption.

Mocking Choudhary, Yadav quipped, "Nitish Kumar forced him to remove his 'muretha' (turban), but the bulb in his mind did not light up."

"After he got the responsibility, we thought the light in his mind would switch on, but unfortunately, it did not," Yadav remarked sarcastically.

Yadav also criticized Choudhary for his reference to "Launda Dance" during the budget speech.

"Launda Dance is a part of Bihar's culture. These people insult Bhikhari Thakur, a revered poet, and our legacy. They mock him and infuse caste and religion into everything. I want to remind them -- criminals do not have caste or religion," he said.

The opposition leader also condemned the ruling party's personal attacks, particularly derogatory remarks made about his sister, who donated a kidney to their father, Lalu Prasad.

Comparing state budgets under different regimes, Yadav argued that the RJD tenure (1989-2005) saw an eightfold increase in the state budget.

"What major success is Nitish Kumar claiming? I challenge them to highlight one significant achievement," Yadav asserted.

Citing Niti Aayog reports, he claimed, "Bihar remains the poorest state in the country, with the highest unemployment rate and widespread migration. Crime and corruption are rampant."

Yadav ridiculed the government over recent infrastructure failures, stating, "The speed at which the CM is falling at the feet of BJP leaders matches the speed at which bridges are collapsing in Bihar."

He also took aim at the liquor ban, sarcastically remarking, "Forget humans, even rats are drinking liquor in Bihar."

Accusing the Bihar Police of lacking transparency, Yadav said, "They are not even uploading crime data for the past few years to avoid exposure. Circle Officers are so unaccountable that they ignore District Magistrates and report directly to the Chief Minister's office."

Yadav promised stringent action if the RJD returns to power, declaring, "If our government comes, these officers will not sit; they will stand and work without taking bribes."

He also dared the BJP to contest elections without an alliance, asserting, "You should fight elections alone to understand your real support base."

