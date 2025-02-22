Amit Shah distributes sanction letters to 20 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY

Pune, Feb 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that by providing homes and toilets, Prime Minister Modi has safeguarded the dignity and self-respect of the poor.

He said that under the “Housing for All” scheme, a target has been set to allocate five crore houses to women, backward classes, SC, ST, and other economically weaker sections by 2029, out of which 3.80 crore families have already been provided homes.

He added that under the scheme, Maharashtra was initially allotted 13.50 lakh houses, which has now increased to 19.50 lakh houses, and arrangements have been made to ensure that all these houses are provided in a timely manner.

He was speaking at the function after distributing sanction letters to 20 lakh beneficiaries and the first instalment to 10 lakh beneficiaries from Maharashtra under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 'Gramin' (Phase-2).

He said that India is witnessing for the first time the simultaneous allocation of 20 lakh homes to the beneficiaries, adding that 20 lakh houses have been allotted, and before this event concluded, Maharashtra also distributed their first instalment to 10 lakh beneficiaries.

He emphasised that the joint efforts of the central and state governments are turning the dream of homeownership for 20 lakh people into reality.

He added that PM Modi launched Phase 2 of the PM Awas Yojana, under which Maharashtra received the highest number of homes.

The Home Minister said that along with the house, beneficiaries will also receive toilets, solar panels, and soon gas cylinders.

“The homes signify the realisation of dreams of development and they serve as the first step toward the progress of future generations,” Amit Shah said.

He highlighted that PM Modi has initiated several infrastructure projects for Maharashtra’s development, adding that the state government has effectively implemented all welfare schemes across Maharashtra.

He said that various irrigation projects have helped Maharashtra tackle droughts, 11 Vande Bharat trains have been launched, and under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, 128 railway stations are being redeveloped.

He said that Metro projects in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur are progressing rapidly, and new airports in Shirdi and Sindhudurg are under construction.

He added that the Atal Setu Trans-Harbour Link is an engineering marvel and will serve as a model worldwide.

Amit Shah said that India’s largest and the world’s biggest container port is being developed in Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 76,000 crore.

