Amit Malviya takes 'China guru' jibe at Rahul Gandhi after Apex Court reprimand

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Following the Supreme Court's sharp observations on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the Indian Army and Chinese incursion, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on the Congress MP, calling him "China Guru" and accusing him of repeatedly making "irresponsible statements" that undermine India's national security.

On Monday, a Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi pulled up Gandhi for his claim that over 2,000 sq km of Indian territory had been occupied by China.

"If you were a true Indian, you would not say all this," the court remarked. However, it also paused the ongoing defamation proceedings against Gandhi related to the statement.

Gandhi had made the controversial claim during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he allegedly said, "Chinese troops are thrashing Indian Army soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh," referring to the December 9, 2022, skirmish in the Tawang sector.

Malviya, quoting the apex court, said, "The Supreme Court has once again reprimanded 'China Guru' Rahul Gandhi for making irresponsible statements concerning India's national security and territorial integrity."

"Imagine, a Leader of the Opposition being repeatedly rebuked for speaking so recklessly," Malviya added in a post on X.

He further criticised Gandhi for his recent social media remarks, including one where he described India's economy as "dead."

Malviya said Gandhi's comment amounted to "implicitly admitting that Russia, a long-standing ally, is struggling, while bizarrely endorsing a hostile state like Pakistan as having a robust economy."

He also called the LoP's remarks a "diplomatic disaster on multiple fronts."

In court, the Bench questioned senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi: "How do you know that 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory were occupied by the Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material?"

It further asked, "Why don't you say this in Parliament? Why do you have to say this in social media posts?"

Malviya underscored the apex court's operative remark -- "If you were a true Indian, you would not say all this" -- and questioned Gandhi's motives, stating, "Does anyone still doubt who Rahul Gandhi is speaking for?"

