Amid information leak claims, Lokayukta SIT seeks permission to interrogate Raj Bhavan officials

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) Amid the confidential information leak claims, the Lokayukta SIT has sought permission to interrogate the officials of the Raj Bhavan, sources confirmed on Friday.

According to sources, Lokayukta SIT IGP M. Chandrashekar has written a letter to the DGP Alok Mohan for the same.

The move is likely to escalate tensions between the government and Raj Bhavan.

The sources said the information of the confidential file of the Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy sent to the Governor's office was leaked.

The Governor had written a letter seeking a report on the information leak on August 20. Following the investigation, a report was submitted to the Governor’s office that there was no information leak from the side of Lokayukta and the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The file in this regard was submitted to the Raj Bhavan on March 8.

According to the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Governor should dispose of the file in four months.

The move comes after the Karnataka Cabinet decided not to provide information to the Governor's office directly. It also decided to withdraw the general consent provision allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate freely in the state.

State Law Minister H.K. Patil said that the Governor was writing letters to the government in an "intolerant manner" seeking information immediately or in a day.

"Therefore, the Cabinet has decided to instruct the Chief Secretary of the government of Karnataka not to provide information directly to the Governor," the Law Minister said.

He said the investigation was conducted regarding the information leak between the government and the Governor's office.

"The Cabinet had discussed leaking of the letter dated September 6. The letters are leaked by the Raj Bhavan. People need to be informed about the existing situation and truth. The Raj Bhavan is unnecessarily blaming the state Congress government," Patil stated.

