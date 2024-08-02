Amarnath Yatra continues as another batch of pilgrims leaves for Kashmir

Jammu, Aug 2 (IANS) The annual Amarnath Yatra continued as another batch of 1221 pilgrims left Jammu for Kashmir Valley on Friday.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) officials said that over 4.80 lakh Yatris have performed the ongoing Yatra so far.

“Another batch of 1221 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu at 3.28 a.m. in two escorted convoys for the Valley. First escorted convoy of 21 vehicles carrying 395 pilgrims left for north Kashmir Baltal base camp while another escorted convoy of 33 vehicles carrying 826 Yatris left for south Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that this ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas. Devotees approach the cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route or the north Kashmir Baltal route.

The Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis is 48 km long and it takes Yatris 4-5 days to reach the shrine. The Baltal-Cave shrine axis is 14 km long and it takes one day for the pilgrims to have ‘Darshan’ and reach back to the base camp.

Helicopter services are also available for the pilgrims -- both at Baltal on the north Kashmir route and at Chandanwari on the south Kashmir route.

This year’s Yatra will conclude after 52 days on August 19 coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.