Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on 'independent, sure, confident' Gen-Z

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the Gen-Zs, calling them “independent, sure, confident, and secure.”

Big B took to his blog to express his admiration for Gen-Zs, also known as “Zoomers.”

“…This gen z, is a set by itself... independent, sure, confident, and secure from an age when we were struggling with how the lace of the shoe needs to be tied. we... errr... still don't... they have realised it too... the makers...”

The actor added: “They make shoes that need no laces .. but shoe horns .. slip in .. yank the horn and trundle away .. ah .. life is so simple and avilable with all the options of the World at the drop of the proverbial HAT .. wherever it came from .. the proverb dears, not the hat ..”

“The hat conveys a lot more than most of us can ever dream of knowing .. respect though does still carry value .. tipping the hat in greeting .. taking it off in appreciation .. crushing it in resentment .. kissing it in pride .. placing at feet of the other, in reverence .. in our culture,” he added.

This is not the first time the thespian has spoken about Zoomers.

Last year, Amitabh commented on their fashion choices.

Big B had shared some pictures from his meet and greet, dressed in track pants and a jacket.

Captioning the images, the actor wrote: "Bhaisaheb, your string is hanging, and I replied, Bhaisaheb, there's no string; this is today's generation's fashion."

On the work front, the cine icon’s latest big-screen outing was in the blockbuster pan-India film 'Kalki 2898 AD', which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is the first instalment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe and draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures.

The film, set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, traces the journey of a group of people striving to save the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki.

