Amarnath Yatra: 4.76 lakh have ‘darshan’ in 33 days

Jammu, Aug 1 (IANS) Over 4.76 lakh pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra in the last 33 days, said officials, adding that the pilgrimage has been going on smoothly under strict security vigil.

The Yatra started on June 29 and will conclude after 52 days on August 19 coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

The officials said on Thursday, “Over 5000 had ‘darshan’ yesterday as a fresh batch of 1,295 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in two escorted convoys at 3.32 am for the Valley today. The first escorted convoy of 15 vehicles carrying 349 yatris left for North Kashmir Baltal base camp while the second convoy of 33 vehicles carrying 946 yatris left for South Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp.”

On August 9, Lord Shiva’s Mace (Chhari Mubarak) will move from its seat in Shri Amareshwar Dashnami Akhara temple in Srinagar city and will leave Pahalgam for the holy cave shrine on August 14, the custodian of holy mace, Swami Deependra Giri said here

Arrangements of security, community kitchens (langars), transit and base camps and the ubiquitous presence of security forces all along the highway from Jammu to Kashmir have ensured a safe, smooth and hassle-free Yatra this year.

The most important helping hand to the Yatris is provided by the locals. These locals employ ponies and work as porters for the pilgrims often carrying the weak and infirm devotees on their back up and down the treacherous mountain route on both sides of approach.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that this ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas. Devotees approach the cave shrine either from the traditional South Kashmir Pahalgam route or the North Kashmir Baltal route.

The Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis is 48 Km long and takes Yatris 4-5 days to reach the shrine. The Baltal-Cave shrine axis is 14 Km long and takes one day for the pilgrims to have ‘darshan’ and return to the base camp.

Helicopter services are also available for the pilgrims both at Baltal on the North Kashmir route and at Chandanwari on the South Kashmir route.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.