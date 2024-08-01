Neeru Bajwa ushers in her birthday month, getting 'stronger everyday'

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Punjabi film star Neeru Bajwa, who is all set to turn 44 this August, is all pepped up for her birthday month and celebrated it with a good workout.

Neeru took to Instagram, where she is seen working out on a stationary exercising cycle. The actress looks fresh as daisy dressed in athleisure. She is even seen smiling while being filmed in her spinning class.

She captioned the clip: “#birthdaymonth has begun! #Stronger everyday! Don’t forget to smile and dance in between workout.”

On the work front, Neeru recently announced that the date of her upcoming film 'Shukrana' has been changed. She took to the photo-sharing website and shared the news with a poster.

The film will now hit the screens on September 27. She also announced a yet-untitled film which is scheduled to release on May 9, 2025.

Her latest release ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ with Diljit Dosanjh has created a tizzy at the box office. The film has raked in Rs. 107.51 crore worldwide.

After four weeks of a successful theatrical run, the film has crossed Rs 107.51 crore worldwide. This marks the highest worldwide collection for a Punjabi film.

‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ is directed and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by White Hill Studios, Speed Records & Storytime Productions.

