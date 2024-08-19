Am your brother, ready to help always: Raj CM to widows of martyrs

Jaipur, Aug 19 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the brave women from families of soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, arrived at Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s residence on Monday and tied the sacred thread on his wrist.

CM Sharma while extending his best wishes to the women presented them with shawls, coconuts, sweets and money as a mark of respect.

The Chief Minister said, "I am your brother and will always be ready to help the brave sisters in every possible way...The state government has reached the doorsteps of you all, the brave women, to honour you on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan."

Nisha, widow of Martyr Captain Pramod Lal Yadav, said that the state government has taken a historic initiative to honour the brave women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Martyr Havildar Nand Singh's widow Marudhar Kanwar expressed gratitude to the CM for this initiative of the state government.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure that the problems of 'Veeranganas' are heard regularly every month at all subdivision levels.

Chief Minister Sharms interacted with the women displaying compassion. He further showed sensitivity and went to the elderly woman Dariyav Kanwar and got the Raksha Sutra tied.

On this occasion, those war widows who were present included Pragati Mathur, wife of Martyr Major Alok Mathur; Shreya Chaudhary, wife of Martyr Major Vikas Bhambhu; Krishna Kanwar, wife of Martyr Rifleman Vikram Singh; Usha Shekhawat, wife of Martyr Naik Rajiv Singh Shekhawat; Pinky Devi, wife of Martyr Havildar Data Ram; Santosh Kanwar, wife of Martyr Naik Anand Singh; Manju, wife of Martyr Naik Sanwarmal Bhamu; Sampat Kanwar, wife of Martyr Rifleman Prahlad Singh Shekhawat; Marudhar Kanwar, wife of Martyr Havildar Nand Singh; Dariyav Kanwar, wife of Martyr Bhanwar Singh; Vishnu Kanwar, wife of Martyr Kishan Singh and Nisha, wife of Martyr Captain Pramod Lal Yadav.

They all tied Raksha Sutra to the Chief Minister.

About 1,500 brave women from across the state are being given Rs 2100, a box of sweets, coconut and shawl on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as a mark of respect.

