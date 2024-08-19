Indian mission advises use of eCARe facility for transporting mortal remains

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The Consulate General of India in Shanghai on Monday advised Indian nationals to use eCARe facility for the transportation of any mortal remains to India.

Developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the e-Clearance for Afterlife Remains (eCARe) portal aims to expedite the process of obtaining public health clearance for transporting mortal remains to India.

The eCARe Clearance Portal conducts dead body/human remains clearance procedures electronically to make the government function more efficient. It is developed as a standard reusable product amenable to replication across the governments.

The portal integrates all stakeholders on a single all-in-one interface, including the consignee, Airport Health Organizations (APHOs) and airlines. It also facilitates smooth and timely clearance of documents with automated periodic alerts and live status tracking, according to the advisory released.

The use of eCARe portal will help in the smooth and speedy transportation of mortal remains to India. Indian nationals who wish to bring the mortal remains of their loved ones for final rites in India may utilise the services of the eCARe portal.

For the transportation of human remains to Indian airports, specific documents are required: an Embalming Certificate, a Death Certificate, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Indian Embassy, a cancelled copy of the passport, and a Certificate of Packaging of Human Remains per WHO guidelines. Additional optional documents include a certificate or endorsement by the consignee and supporting documents like medical history if requested.

Public health clearance is mandated by the Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 1954, and the International Health Regulations, 2005, for all mortal remains brought into India from abroad.

