Allu Arjun visits injured boy at Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Tollywood actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday visited KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad to meet the eight-year-old boy who was injured in the stampede during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ at Sandhya Theatre last month.

Amid tight security by the police, the actor reached the hospital in the morning and spent about half an hour.

He was accompanied by Telangana State Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju. The actor enquired from doctors about the condition of SriTej, met his father and assured him of all support.

Allu Arjun had planned to visit the hospital on January 5 after reporting at Chikkadpally Police Station as per the condition laid down by a city court while granting him regular bail. However, he had to drop his plans after Ramgopalpet Police Station issued a notice to him advising him to reconsider his visit. The police had advised Allu Arjun to maintain his confidentiality to prevent any gathering of public/media at the premises which could disturb the peaceful environs of the hospital.

The actor was warned that in case of a lack of cooperation from his side, he would be held solely responsible for any negative consequences of his visit to the hospital.

The police on January 6 issued another notice to him to keep his visit confidential so that public order could be maintained in and around the hospital. The police also offered to make necessary arrangements for his visit.

A woman, Revathi was killed and her son Sri Tej was critically injured in the stampede at the theatre on December 4 during the premier show attended by Allu Arjun.

The police had claimed that Allu Arjun visited the theatre without permission and conducted a ‘roadshow’ which led to the tragedy. Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in the case. He was granted interim bail by the High Court the same day.

Nampally Court last week granted the actor regular bail. The court directed him to cooperate with the investigation and report to the concerned police station every Sunday.

The actor had come under criticism from various quarters for not consoling the family of the deceased or visiting the injured boy at the hospital. The actor’s father and producer Allu Arvind visited the hospital twice. During his last visit on December 25, he presented a cheque of Rs 2 crore to the victim’s family. While Allu Arjun has given Rs 1 crore, Mythri Movies, the producers of the movie have extended assistance of Rs 50 lakh. The film's director Sukumar has also given Rs 50 lakh to the family.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.