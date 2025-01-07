US police officer who killed Indian student sacked

Seattle, Jan 7 (IANS) Nearly a year after Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula was killed in a police vehicle accident in Seattle, the officer responsible, Kevin Dave, has been fired from the Seattle Police Department.

Kandula, 23, originally from Andhra Pradesh, was fatally struck on January 23, 2023, while crossing a street. Officer Dave, responding to a drug overdose call, was driving at a speed of 74 mph (approximately 119 km/h) when his patrol vehicle hit Kandula, throwing her 100 feet.

Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr announced the decision to fire Dave after the Seattle Office of Police Accountability determined that he had violated four department policies.

Rahr acknowledged Dave's intent to assist in an emergency but emphasised the gravity of the outcome.

"I believe the officer did not intend to hurt anyone that night and that he was trying to get to a possible overdose victim as quickly as possible. However, I cannot accept the tragic consequences of his dangerous driving. His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department," The Seattle Times reported, quoting Rahr.

This development follows the earlier firing of another Seattle officer, Daniel Auderer, for his insensitive remarks and laughter captured on bodycam footage after Kandula's death.

In the video, Auderer was heard laughing about the crash, describing it in a callous manner.

He was heard stating, "Uh, I think she went up on the hood, hit the windshield, and then when he hit the brakes, flew off the car...But she is dead," followed by prolonged laughter.

Auderer further commented, "Yeah, just write a check. Just, yeah. $11,000. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value."

During an interview with the Office of Police Accountability, Auderer claimed his remarks were meant to mock city attorneys who might handle a potential wrongful death lawsuit.

Chief Rahr expressed deep regret over Auderer's behaviour, stating in an internal email that his words inflicted pain on Kandula's family and tarnished the reputation of the police department.

"The actions of this individual police officer have brought shame on the Seattle Police Department and our entire profession, making the job of every police officer more difficult," she said.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the King County Prosecutor's Office decided not to file criminal charges against Officer Dave. Instead, the Seattle City Attorney imposed a $5,000 traffic infraction on him.

The Indian Consulate General in Seattle has been actively involved in the case, maintaining regular contact with Kandula's family and representatives. The Consulate pledged continued support to ensure justice for Kandula and her family while monitoring the case's progress.

The tragedy and its aftermath have sparked widespread outrage, raising questions about police accountability and conduct, as well as the value placed on human life by those entrusted to protect it.

