Allahabad HC allows amendment plea in 'Adipurush' case

Lucknow, July 18 (IANS) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has allowed an amendment application in the pending PIL against movie 'Adipurush', seeking the quashing of the certificate issued to it by the Censor Board.A division bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Jaspreet Singh allowed the amendment application on Monday.

Petitioners Kuldeep Tewari and Bandana Kumar had filed the application through lawyers Ranjana Agnihotri and Sudha Sharma. The PIL was filed when the movie's teaser was released in October last, seeking ban on the movie.

In the amendment application, petitioners have filed references from 10 Ramayanas, including the Valmiki Ramayana and Kamba Ramayanam.

It may be pointed out that the high court on June 30 ordered the personal appearance of the director of the movie Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir on July 27 along with their personal affidavits, explaining their bonafide conduct.

The court had also directed the Union ministry of Information and Broadcasting to constitute a five-member committee of experts to re-examine (review again) the movie to ascertain whether its story and depiction of Lord Rama, Devi Sita, Lord Hanuman and Ravan, etc., were in conformity with the Valmiki Ramayana.

However, the makers approached the Supreme Court against the high court/s order. The case will come up for hearing in the top court on July 21.

--IANS

amita/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.