All eyes on Patan where Baghel is locked in a 'chacha-bhatija' fight

Raipur, Nov 4 (IANS) In Chhattisgarh, the hottest seat in the forthcoming Assembly elections is the Patan constituency in Durg district.

Here, Congress candidate and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is going head-to-head with his nephew, Vijay Baghel who is a Lok Sabha MP from Durg district.

The competition is intensifying for this seat as Amit Jogi, son of late Ajit Jogi, Chhattisgarh’s first Chief Minister, has turned the fight into a triangular contest.

The result of this constituency is likely to shape the overall political landscape of the state, analysts say.

Before Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel was elected from the Patan constituency from 1993 onwards. However, he was defeated by his nephew Vijay Baghel in 2008. Since then, Patan has become a prominent political battleground.

In the previous election, Baghel secured a win here and subsequently became the Chief Minister.

Voters from the Kurmi and Sahu communities are the most prominent here. Both the BJP and Congress candidates hail from the Kurmi community, making the contest intriguing. The Patan Assembly election holds significance as it will determine the ascendency between two backward class leaders.

The Patan Assembly constituency, dominated by voters from the Kurmi and Sahu communities, is likely to play a significant role in the poll outcome, say analysts.

Political analysts explain that in the forthcoming elections, the caste census would be a key factor -- something which Baghel is aware of and is likely to keep in mind.

Meanwhile, the BJP has not made its stance on the issue clear yet.

As the contest in Patan seat primarily aims to secure votes from the Backward Classes, all the three candidates have been giving it their best shot.

