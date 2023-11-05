Plot movie review

'Plot' is written and directed by Bhanu Bhava Tharaka. The film is produced by Karthik Sepuru, Bhanu Bhava Tharaka, and Tharun Vighneswar Sepuru. 'Plot' is currently playing in theatres.

Cast: Vikas Muppala, Gayathri Gupta, Sajiv Pasala, and others.

Director: Bhanu Bhava Tharaka

Editor: Vinay

Music Director: Karthik Rodriguez

Cinematographer: Raman

Art Director: Shiva Kumar Macha

Story:

The story is set in Yemmiganur in Kurnool district. Rahul is a failed businessman, while his girlfriend Deepu, a drug dealer, faces an existential threat after she makes new enemies. A young man named Sameer, the brother of the man she killed in Hyderabad, is hotly pursuing her.

Meanwhile, Rahul is experiencing new-found success in the field of real estate, thanks to a friend who has been in the business for years. Just as Rahul believes that he is finally tasting success, a stranger blackmails and tries to manipulate him into ceasing his operations. Who is the stranger? How is he linked to his past?

Performances:

The film belongs essentially to Vikas Muppala and Sajiv Pasala. The former packs a punch. He has to look downhearted and occasionally unwelcoming as well. And, when the going is good, he must look subtly cheery. The actor balances both. Sajiv Pasala, who plays his business partner, is talented.

The rest of the cast carry themselves with confidence. Their performances have been amplified by the lighting, camera angles, and neat frames.

Thumps up:

The performances.

The avante-garde treatment.

The non-linear narration.

The climax.

The intelligent screenplay.

The background score.

Thumbs Down:

Lengthy second half.

Some convoluted scenes.

Analysis:

In recent years, the best from international cinema has been brought to the Telugu audience by new-age filmmakers. 'Plot', with its emphasis on psychological thrills rather than gimmicks, is a dignified and praiseworthy attempt. The genre-bending film makes the best use of its central plot and its non-linear narration style. Most filmmakers would feel challenged by the zig-zag narration style. And when they use such a narrative structure, they end up confusing the audience.

But 'Plot' says what it wants to say without baffling the audience. It finds its rhythm slowly and surely. It draws the viewer into its world after the first few minutes. Long conversations might discomfort you sometimes, but the ending justifies everything.

What is success? What is failure? Don't ethics matter in business? These and many other questions are answered through Rahul. The real estate backdrop has been chosen to lend uniqueness. In a regular commercial film, such a backdrop would have resulted in stock villains and situations. Since 'Plot' is screenplay-driven, the situations are unpredictable.

Verdict:

'Plot' is a sincere attempt with its own experimental features.