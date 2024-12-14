Alia says ‘mud mud ke na dekh’ as she celebrates 100 years of Raj Kapoor in a saree

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in a white saree as she attended the centenary celebrations of the late Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor in Mumbai on Friday.

Alia took to her Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures looking gorgeous in a white saree with pastel hued flowers and green leaves prints. She completed her look with a soft pearl choker and dewy makeup. For the hair, she chose to keep her hair open.

The actress captioned it, “mud mud ke na dekh.”

The song “Mud mud ke na dekh” is from the 1955 comedy-drama film directed and produced by Raj Kapoor. The film stars Nargis, Nadira, and Raj Kapoor. The number 420 refers to Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes the punishment for the offence of fraud; hence, "Mr. 420" is a derogatory term for a fraud.

The film centers on Raj Kapoor, a poor but educated orphan who comes to Bombay with dreams of success. His character is influenced by Charlie Chaplin's "little tramp", much like Raj Kapoor's character in his 1951 “Awaara”.

On Friday, the entire Kapoor family, the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, hosted the event as they celebrated the excellence of the family’s patriarch.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his actress wife Alia Bhatt were seen attending the event. They were joined by Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted among the dignitaries. Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aadar Jain, and Alekha Advani were also spotted at the event.

Other members of the Hindi film fraternity including Rekha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Prem Chopra, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Kapoor were also seen attending the event.

