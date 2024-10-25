Alia blasts allegations of getting botox, being paralysed on one side: These are serious claims

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has lashed out at allegations stating that she has had “botox gone wrong” and that she is “paralysed on one side”. The actress said these are serious claims and added that she has no judgement towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections.

Alia on Friday morning took to the Instagram story section, where she wrote a scathing note.

“Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery your body, your choice But wow, this is beyond ridiculous!”

The actress added: “To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles)-I have a crooked smile and a weird way of speaking, according to YOU This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face.”

The claims seems to have angered Alia, who said that these claims are casually being thrown out with “zero proof and absolutely nothing to back it up.”

“And now you're confidently tossing around scientific explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me? These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up.”

She added: “What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage.”

Alia questioned as to why this is being said since “none of it makes sense.”

“Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense. Let's take a minute to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified on the internet-our faces, bodies, personal lives, even our bumps are up for critique,” she added.

The actress said that individuality should be celebrated and “not tearing it apart under a microscope.”

“These types of judgments perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they're never enough. It's damaging, and it's exhausting And the saddest part? A lot of this judgment comes from other women. Whatever happened to "live and let live"?”

The actress said that everyone has the right to their own choices.

However, she added: “Instead, we've become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalized. Meanwhile just another day of even thorougher entertainment with scripts made up by the Internet.”

