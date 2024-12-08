Alia Bhatt trades her swanky drive for a quick autorickshaw ride

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘Jigra’, ditched her swanky car, and took a quick ride as she sat in an autorickshaw.

The actress was recently spotted at the Versova jetty in Mumbai, as she got down from the boat and took an autorickshaw. She was seen wearing an oversized striped shirt and a pair of wenge coloured pants.

Of late, many celebrities are opting for jetty rides from Versova to shooting spots in the Madh Island area of Mumbai as it saves time compared to the road ride of almost 90 minutes. Other actors like the Kannada superstar Yash, and Kiara Advani were also seen taking the jetty in order to reach the shooting spots.

Recently, Alia kickstarted the month of December by installing a Christmas tree at her home. The actress took to the Stories of her Instagram and shared a video which showed the Christmas tree.

The Christmas tree was adorned with ornaments bearing the names of her family, husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, who turned 2 years old last month.

She wrote on the video, “And it’s up”.

December is a special month for Alia and Ranbir as they also participate in the customary Christmas celebrations of the Kapoor family which takes place at Kunal Kapoor’s (the elder son of late actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal) house. The entire Kapoor family gathers at Kunal’s home for the celebrations.

Last year, during the Kapoor family’s Christmas celebrations, Ranbir and Alia had revealed the face of Raha for the first time to the media and the Internet.

Earlier, Ranbir and Alia were seen cheering for the Mumbai City FC, co-owned by Ranbir along with Raha. Mumbai City FC squared off against Hyderabad FC during the latest season of the Indian Super League.

Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed Raha in November 2022.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.