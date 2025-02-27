Alia Bhatt shows what her favorite ‘kind of chaos’ looks like

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently gave fans a glimpse of what she calls her "favorite kind of chaos."

On Thursday, the 'Raazi' star took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo from her makeup room, where she is seen surrounded by a team of professionals working on her hair. In the mirror selfie, the actress is seen seated, surrounded by four to five people as they work together to style her hair. Alongside it, Alia wrote, “My favourite kind of chaos.”

Going by the image, it seems like Alia Bhatt is shooting for a project, with the makeup room bustling with activity as her team works on her hair. The candid photo captures the lively chaos of a typical day on set, giving fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes moments of her busy schedule.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actress celebrated 3 years of her iconic film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ Marking the milestone, Alia shared a couple of sketches of her character from the film along with the caption, “#3YearsOfGangubaiKathiawadi.” Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie, which released on February 25, 2022, marked a significant milestone in Bhatt's career, showcasing her transformation into the iconic role of Gangubai, a powerful woman in the underworld. The film, based on a true story, saw Alia portraying the life of Gangubai, a fierce, compassionate woman who rose to power in the Mumbai underworld during the 1960s.

Next, Alia Bhatt is set to reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming project "Love and War," starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

On February 24, as Bhansali celebrated his 62nd birthday, the actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post in his honor. She posted two photos, the first showed Alia, Ranbir, Vicky, and Bhansali posing together with a large chocolate cake on the table. The second photo captured Vicky cutting a cake to celebrate the success of his recent release, “Chhaava.”

Alia captioned the post, “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director… happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) and lastly, many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot.”

