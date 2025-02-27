Anil Kapoor explains what makes his documentary ‘Buzz’ a powerful tale of heroism

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor has opened up about his backed documentary “Buzz,” revealing what makes it a compelling and powerful tale of heroism.

'Buzz' is set in the lanes of Mumbai and captures the extraordinary journey of renowned tattoo artist Eric D’Souza. Speaking about the project, Anil shared that the film is reminiscent of cinematic stories of great heroism.

The 'Fighter' actor shared, “This is a very inspiring story about a young boy who battled inconceivable odds to ink his destiny and I have deep respect for any young person who dares to defy their circumstances to realize their dreams. Eric's story is relatable and yet so unique. Maahir has done a fantastic job of capturing Eric’s difficult childhood, his artistic awakening, and his eventual rise to fame. The way he has woven together the different threads of his life is masterful. It's an unbelievable tale, but with so much heart and grit that it feels incredibly fresh and authentic.”

Eric added, “I never felt as if I was a mere subject of a documentary around Maahir and his crew. They seemed like co-travelers who had the greatest respect for my origin story. They also showed great sensitivity in how they responded to the challenges I have grappled with to come this far. This documentary is however not just about me and my journey. It is also about the transformative power of art and how it can not only heal us but also help us transcend pain, trauma, and social barriers. Maahir has also done complete justice to the idea that tattoos facilitate self-expression in a really intimate and personal manner.”

On Thursday, the makers of Buzz released its trailer on social media, captioning, “Heartwarming tales of revealing how beneath our differences, we share the same human canvas. #Buzz streaming from Feb 28. #BuzzOnJioHotstar.”

The emotionally powerful trailer offered a glimpse into the inspiring journey of India's most renowned tattoo artist, Eric D’Souza. Produced by Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network, this intimate documentary will follow Eric’s remarkable rise from the streets of Mumbai to national acclaim.

"Buzz" is set to premiere on February 28th on JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.